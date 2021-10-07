Rabi-ul-Awwal moon sighted, Eid Miladun Nabi (SAW) on Oct 19

ISLAMABAD: The crescent of Rabi-ul-Awwal 1443 AH, the third month of the Islamic Lunar Year, has been sighted in Pakistan and the Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) would fall on October 19 (Tuesday), ARY News reported.

According to details, the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, headed by Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad, convened its meeting on Thursday evening to sight Rabi-ul-Awwal moon.

Besides this, meetings of zonal committees were also held in all big cities of the country.

The first day of Rabi ul Awwal will fall on Friday (tomorrow), October 08.

Muslims across the globe observe the birthday of Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) on the 12th of the Islamic month of Rabi-ul-Awwal.

Earlier, Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) predicted that there is a ‘good chance’ of sighting the new moon of Rabi ul Awwal, 1443 AH on the evening of Oct. 07 i.e. 29th of Safar.

