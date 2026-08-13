Rabi-ul-Awwal moon sighting, 1st Rabi-ul-Awal will fall on THIS Date

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee (Moon Sighting Committee) in Pakistan has announced that the moon for Rabi-ul-Awwal was not sighted in the country.

The announcement was made by committee chairman Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad following a meeting in Islamabad.

Meetings of the committee’s zonal bodies were also held in their respective areas.

As a result, the first day of the holy month will fall on Saturday, 15 August, while Eid Milad-un-Nabi, will be marked on Wednesday, 26 August.

Rabi-ul-Awwal is considered an important month in the Islamic calendar. On 12 Rabi-ul-Awwal, Muslims across Pakistan traditionally commemorate the birth of the Prophet Muhammad, peace be upon him, with religious gatherings.

Mosques and other venues host gatherings featuring recitations from the Quran, naats and prayers. Homes, mosques and streets are also often decorated to mark the occasion.

Religious scholars use the occasion to highlight the teachings of Prophet Mohammad, peace be upon him, urging Muslims to follow his Sunnah.