Rabia Butt gets teary-eyed remembering her late mother

Supermodel turned actor, Rabia Butt got emotional in an interview recalling her mother’s death.

In an earlier interview with a digital channel, Rabia Butt couldn’t control her emotions and got misty-eyed, remembering her late mother, who passed away when she was 18 while her youngest of the three sisters was 8.

She shared that she has three younger sisters who are more like her own daughters and also treat her like a mother, as she had brought them up after her mother’s death at a young age. “They even wish me for Mother’s Day,” Butt told the host.

“It was hard to take up that responsibility at that time when I was so young myself. To establish a career at that time and then this added responsibility, it was tough but now it’s not, as they have all grown up,” added the ‘Pehli Si Muhabbat’ actor on her motherly role.

“It was not a conscious decision but something which I had to, as the role was handed over to me and I had to look after them. However, I firmly believe that it is not me, but Allah who has done everything and had my back, I’m just a source,” she reflected.

The actor confessed that she would often complain to Allah for taking her mother away, but as time passed, she has come to a point to make peace with the fact that it is how it works.

It is pertinent to mention that the actor got one of her sisters married earlier this year.

