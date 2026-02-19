Rabia Noreen shares emotional story behind marriage to late Abid Ali

Pakistani actress Rabia Noreen has opened up about her marriage to veteran actor Abid Ali, sharing heartfelt memories and the emotional journey that led to their union.

Appearing on The Night Show with Farah Sadia, Rabia spoke candidly about the challenges and reservations she faced before marrying Abid Ali – who was already married at the time.

“Our union was written by Allah,” she said, recalling how their connection developed gradually.

She went on to explain, “That interaction on the drama set was meant to happen, yet we took our time. It took us three years to decide.”

She admitted having concerns because Abid Ali was already a family man, while he worried about balancing responsibilities.

“I had many reservations because he was a family man, and he was also worried whether he could balance both lives. As you know, he was quite mature and intellectual person, and I didn’t pressurize him initially. Eventually, we decided to get married. It was a difficult decision for both of us. I discussed with him that I didn’t want to disturb his life,” the legendary actress added.

Rabia Noreen previously shared that she first met Abid Ali on an airplane while working as a cabin crew member. However, their real connection developed later during a drama shoot in Quetta. Abid Ali, a revered figure in Pakistani television and film, passed away in 2019.