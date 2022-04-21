Actor Rabya Kulsoom has an advice for Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Actor Rabya Kulsoom takes a dig at PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz Sharif and advised her to ‘get out of the AC room’ and ‘focus on the real issues’.

As per the details, Maryam Nawaz criticized former Prime Minister and Chairman PTI Imran Khan regarding the viral pictures from PTI’s Karachi rally that happened over the past weekend.

Extending her support to Khan, the ‘Bharaas’ actor took a subtle dig at the politician. Rabya responded to the tweet shared by Maryam Nawaz and asked her to divert the focus toward upcoming challenges of the country.

yaar bhai.. aap chill kyun nahi karteen? utar gaya Imran Khan.. ab kis baat ka dar hai? ab aap hukoomat main hain aur us main bht challenges hain.. aap wahan focus karain please.. Itna darr kis baat ka hai? — Rabya Kulsoom Rehan (@Kulchiii) April 18, 2022

“Aap chill kyun nahi karteen?(Why don’t you chill for a bit?)” read the response tweet by Rabya. “Ab aap hukoomat main hain aur us main bht challenges hain.. aap wahan focus karain please.. Itna darr kis baat ka hai?(You are a part of the government now, which has many challenges, focus on that, please. Why are you so scared?)”

shes obsessed.. she needs to get out of her AC room and stop chilling on Twitter and start working !! — Rabya Kulsoom Rehan (@Kulchiii) April 18, 2022

In the following tweet, the showbiz celeb mocked Maryam Nawaz and wrote, “Shes obsessed.. she needs to get out of her AC room and stop chilling on Twitter and start working.”

Furthermore, Rabya advised Maryam to ‘stop tweeting about the trends on Twitter and focus on real issues.’

– What’s funny is that majority of N League’s members specially @MaryamNSharif are OBSESSED with IK. Someone tell them to please focus on government and the upcoming challenges. Stop tweeting abt the trends on Twitter and focus on real issues.. 🤷🏼‍♀️

It would be great if u 1/2 — Rabya Kulsoom Rehan (@Kulchiii) April 18, 2022

