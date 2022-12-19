Rabya Kulsoom and family sets dance floor on fire: Watch videos

The videos of siblings actor duo Rabya Kulsoom and Faizan Sheikh burning the dance floor with family members are viral across social media.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Tis the wedding season, at least in Pakistan, and when you’ve got those moves and the groove runs into the family, it is only fair to entertain them at some desi sangeets and mehndi nights, and no different is the case with celebrity siblings, Faizan Sheikh and Rabya Kulsoom.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Galaxy Lollywood (@galaxylollywood)

The talented star kids of veteran actor Parveen Akbar are currently viral across social media platforms and have netizens stunned with their energy and impeccable dance moves as they attended their cousin’s mehendi night.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Muhammad Faizan Sheikh (@mfaizansk)

Several widely-circulated dance videos of ‘Fraud’ and ‘Babban Khala Ki Betiyaan’ actors are proof of how they set the floor ablaze, quite literally. They were joined by Sheikh’s wife and actor Maham Aamir as well as other relatives for the performances on songs such as ‘Calm Down’, ‘Dholida’ (Gangubai Kathiawadi), ‘Milegi Milegi’ (Stree) and ‘Nach Punjabban’ (JugJugg Jeeyo).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Muhammad Faizan Sheikh (@mfaizansk)

The videos and performances were loved and appreciated by social users who lauded the duo for impeccable energy and smooth moves.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rabya Kulsoom Rehan (@rabyakulsoomofficial)

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rabya Kulsoom is simultaneously being seen in two of the superhit dramas, ‘Fraud’ and ‘Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha’. She has previously won acclaim for her performance in ‘Bharaas’.

‘Fraud’ actor Rabya Kulsoom reveals her ‘filmy’ love story

On the other hand, Faizan Sheikh has projects like ‘Namak Paray’, Babban Khala ki ‘Betiyaan’, ‘Ghairat’, and ‘Main Aur Tum 2.0’ among others to his credits.

Comments