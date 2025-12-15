Rachael Carpani passes away aged 45

Rachael Carpani, an Australian actress, has passed away at the age of 45.

Her sister Georgia posted a statement from their parents on Instagram on Monday, December 15, stating that she had died of a chronic illness.

“It is with great sadness that Tony and Gael Carpani announce that their beautiful daughter, beloved Australian actress Rachael Carpani, unexpectedly but peacefully passed away after a long battle with chronic illness in the early hours of Sunday, 7th December,” the revealed statement said.

“The funeral will be a private event, to be held on Friday, 19th December, with close family and friends,” the statement continued.

“The family requests privacy at this very difficult time and will be making no further statements,” the post further urged, requesting to not breach privacy.

IMDb said that Rachael Carpani starred in a number of American television programs and movies, but her most well-known role was that of Jodi Fountain in the Australian series McLeod’s Daughters from 2001 to 2009.

However, in addition to playing the lead in Lifetime’s Against the Wall, she starred in N.C.I.S.: Los Angeles, The Rachels, If There Be Thorns, and The Glades.

Moreover, Rachael Carpani, alongside Liam Hemsworth, also starred in the 2009 movie Triangle.

Rachael’s sister wrote a sweet tribute to her on her big day, back in August.

“Whether she’s done up and going out or staying in and working, she’s the most beautiful woman I know,” Georgia penned. “Happiest of birthdays to my gorgeous sister @rachcarpani. You bring so much light and joy and we love you so much! ♥️🎂🥳🥂.”

The post included a photo of Rachel smiling while holding a drink and another snap of her working behind a laptop.

Following the post, fans quickly expressed their thoughts in the comment section beneath the pinned picture of Rachael and Georgia from September 2024.

A user wrote, showing sympathies to the bereaved family, “I am so incredibly saddened to learn of your darling sister’s passing. I am so sorry. I grew up watching & wanting to be her. Sending much love and enveloping hugs to your family. 💛,” Another added with grief ,stating, “Praying for your beautiful family! 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏.”

“I loved your sister in McLeod’s Daughters! Sorry for your loss! Xo ❤️,” a third fan said, advising to be patient in the difficult times.