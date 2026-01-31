Rachel McAdams stuns in liquid metal dress at ‘Send Help’ London premiere

Rachel McAdams delivered full red-carpet glamour at the London premiere of her upcoming film Send Help.

The actor stepped out in a striking sleeveless metallic sequin gown that shimmered under the lights and appeared almost molten in texture, giving the illusion of liquid metal as it moved.

Rachel McAdams delivered full red-carpet glamour at the London premiere of her upcoming film Send Help.

The actor stepped out in a striking sleeveless metallic sequin gown that shimmered under the lights and appeared almost molten in texture, giving the illusion of liquid metal as it moved.

The Mean Girls star was seen warmly greeting co star Dylan O’Brien on the red carpet, sharing hugs and smiles as the pair posed for photographers ahead of the screening.

Earlier this month, McAdams made headlines for a more personal milestone when she appeared publicly with her longtime partner Jamie Linden as she received her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. It marked the first time the couple had stepped out together for a public event, despite being together for nearly a decade.

“I want to keep his life private, even if mine isn’t,” McAdams told the Sunday Times following the birth of her first child. She also opened up about motherhood, calling it “the greatest thing” that’s ever happened to her.

“Everything about it is interesting and exciting and inspiring to me,” she said. “Even the tough days–there’s something delightful about them.”