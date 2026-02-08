Sam Raimi’s surprising take on Rachel McAdams’ Marvel role raises eyebrows

Director Sam Raimi has said he believes Rachel McAdams was underutilized in Marvel’s 2022 film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, reflecting on their collaboration as he discussed working with the actress again in his latest project, Send Help.

Speaking about his survival thriller Send Help, Raimi explained that his experience with Rachel McAdams on the Doctor Strange sequel influenced his decision to cast her in a different and more demanding role.

The director indicated he had intended to collaborate with Rachel McAdams again after observing her abilities during the earlier production.

In Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Rachel McAdams portrayed Dr. Christine Palmer, the former partner of Benedict Cumberbatch’s Stephen Strange.

Raimi suggested the role did not fully reflect the range of her acting capability, noting that her later casting in Send Help allowed for a broader portrayal.

The thriller pairs Rachel McAdams with Dylan O’Brien and places her in a darker character arc than audiences have typically seen. According to Raimi, the shift in tone and characterization was designed to challenge expectations and highlight another dimension of her screen presence.

He described the role as one that moves away from familiar territory and positions the actress in a more complex narrative direction.

Industry reaction has echoed that sentiment. Rachel McAdams has demonstrated versatility across genres and her performance in Send Help expands that range further, presenting a transformation that anchors the film’s tension and progression.

Raimi also reiterated his appreciation for Rachel McAdams during the film’s Los Angeles premiere earlier this year, emphasizing her adaptability across comedic, dramatic, and darker material. He pointed to the casting as a deliberate decision aimed at showcasing depth not previously emphasized in her Marvel appearance.

Sam Raimi and Rachel McAdams previously collaborated only on the Marvel installment, but their renewed partnership in Send Help reflects what the director described as confidence in her ability to take on contrasting roles. The project marks another chapter in Raimi’s work following his return to large-scale franchise filmmaking.