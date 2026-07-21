Rachel Zegler joins Penn Badgley at Ariana Grande concert

As the couple prepares to collaborate on screen, Penn Badgley and Rachel Zegler are getting to know each other quite well.

On Sunday, July 19, the final night of the pop artist’s five-date run in New York City—the You star and the Hunger Games alum attended their mutual friend Ariana Grande’s Eternal Sunshine show at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center.

The 25-year-old Zegler and 39-year-old Badgley were seen taking a photo with a fan in a fan-captured video that has gone viral on social media. Together with Tony Award nominee Amy Ryan, the two will co-star in the upcoming psychological thriller NDA.

The Gossip Girl actor and Grande have remained friends since his appearance in the 2024 music video for her song “The Boy Is Mine.” Zegler, meanwhile, has been candid about how the 33-year-old Grande helped her get through her worst moments. Following the performance, the West Side Story actress even posted a sincere thank-you to the pop icon on Instagram.

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“There is no one lovelier, kinder, more talented, more thoughtful… the list goes on and on,” Rachel Zegler commented next to a photo of Grande performing “Supernatural” on stage. “This woman has shown up for me in times where I didn’t think anyone would even want to,” Zegler further stated, adding, “And to see her in a stadium filled with people who love her is beyond validating for all of us who know her heart.”

“It’s the best to see you shine… Ily my sister @arianagrande,” she wrapped up the note.

In the past, Rachel Zegler has discussed Grande’s backing during the intense criticism she faced for her press push for the live-action Snow White remake.