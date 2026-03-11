Rachel Zegler responds to backlash over her 'Snow White' role

Rachel Zegler discussed the unwarranted backlash she faced over the Snow White remake.

The Disney star would have thrown her phone “into the ocean” to avoid inflaming her haters, she admitted in a new interview.

In an interview with Bazaar Magazine, she noted that she learned some lessons after receiving much backlash over her role in the 2025 live-action remake of the 1937 animated classic, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.

When she was first announced as the film’s star, conservatives slammed Disney for casting a Latina actress (Rachel’s mother is Colombian American) in a role formerly depicted as white.

This week, Rachel noted she had previously been criticised for the opposite problem, when online commentators expressed anger over her casting as Maria in 2021’s West Side Story remake, because her father is Polish.

Rachel discussed, “I was told I wasn’t enough of one thing for West Side Story and too much of another for Snow White”.

Later, Rachel again found herself at the centre of a controversy after she posted on social media about her support of Palestinian human rights – a choice she told the outlet she would make differently if she had her time again.

“If I’d been able to predict everything that would come my way, the threats to my safety, I would have just thrown my phone into the ocean. I think any sane person would have,” Rachel Zegler concluded.