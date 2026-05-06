Rachel Zegler returns to the Met Gala, channels Lady Jane Grey

Rachel Zegler is tuning out the noise amid her Met Gala comeback. The award-winning actress made her third appearance at fashion’s biggest night this year after sitting out the 2025 event amid months of public scrutiny.

For the 2026 gala, themed Costume Art with the dress code Fashion Is Art, Zegler arrived in a custom Prabal Gurung look inspired by Prabal Gurung inspired by The Execution of Lady Jane Grey.

In her recent Instagram post, Zegler explained the inspiration behind it. She further mentioned, “At the Met Gala in custom @prabalgurung paying homage to Paul Delaroche’s ‘the execution of Lady Jane Grey’, because she was queen for just nine days before she paid the price, and so are the rest of us”.

Often remembered as the “Nine-Day Queen,” Lady Jane Grey became a tragic symbol of Tudor-era political power struggles after being executed at just 17. Delaroche’s iconic painting captures her final moments, complete with the blindfolded veil Zegler echoed in her look. In a second post, the Hunger Games star got more candid about the night.

“I really did feel so beautiful last night – these high visibility moments are so much more nerve-racking than I let on,” she wrote, thanking Gurung, Anna Wintour, and her creative team.