Rachel Zoe speaks out about ex’s new romance

American fashion designer Rachel Zoe has broken her silence regarding her separation from her former husband, Rodger Berman, and his new relationship.

The fashion mogul spoke openly about Berman’s dating life during a recent television appearance. According to Zoe, her ex-partner has been seeing the same woman for approximately a year. “Rodger has had the same girl for a year,” Rachel Zoe claimed, disclosing that their children have been aware of the relationship for a large portion of that period. “The kids have probably known for 10 months,” she added.

Zoe and Berman, who married in 1998, share two sons, Skyler and Kaius. The couple announced their split in September 2024. For years, Berman served as a producer on Zoe’s television ventures, including The Rachel Zoe Project.

When a producer pointed out that the timeline suggests Berman began dating his girlfriend, Bree Jacoby, shortly after the split, Rachel Zoe responded, “I’ll let you do the math.” She also addressed rumors regarding whether the marriage and Berman’s new romance overlapped, stating simply, “The timeline’s the timeline. Everything I answer is through a lens of what my children will see and hear. It is what it is.”

Zoe admitted that their children have had a difficult time processing the situation, noting that they occasionally question their father’s priorities. “I think that they wonder why he sometimes does or says the things he says… why there’s time spent with his girlfriend versus his kids,” she added.

Zoe acknowledged that she is still navigating the emotional fallout of the divorce. While she is making an effort to eventually view Berman as a friend, she admitted they are “not there yet,” maintaining that her primary focus remains doing what is best for her family.