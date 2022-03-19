‘Radhe Shyam’ ends with a disastrous first week at Box Office

Failed to meet the massive expectations of the audience, Prabhas led magnum opus, ‘Radhe Shyam’ ended the first week at Box Office on a disappointing note.

The latest Pan-Indian magnum opus ‘Radhe Shyam’ – debuted to the audience last week, failed to meet the expectations of cinemagoers. The Hindi version of Prabhas-Pooja Hegde collab missed the mark on Box Office and ended its first week with a meager INR19.25 crore in the collections.

Since the film failed to create a dent in the first week, there is nothing much that can be done, with a drastic reduction of shows, shifted to Akshay Kumar’s ‘Bachchaan Paandey’. The last ray of hope for the title is the performance on satellite and OTT platforms.

#RadheShyam Hindi Collections 👉Day 1 – 4.50Cr

👉Day 2 – 4.62Cr

👉Day 3 – 5.15Cr

👉Day 4 – 1.55Cr

👉Day 5 – 1.15Cr

👉Day 6 – 1.05Cr

👉Day 7 – 0.80Cr Total:- 18.82Cr Net — T2BLive.COM (@T2BLive) March 18, 2022

The South Indian film – set in Europe back in the 1970s, follows the tale of a palmist who can predict a person’s fate just with a single glance of the palm.

However, things become problematic when the protagonist’s prediction about himself goes wrong.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Radhe Shyam (@radheshyamfilm)

The film sees Prabhas and Pooja Hegde playing the leading characters. Sachin Khedekar, Sathyaraj, Priyadarshi Pulikonda, Bhagyashree, Murli Sharma, Kunaal Roy Kapoor, Riddhi Kumar, Sasha Chettri, and Sathyan are in the film as well.

The project’s direction is helmed by Radha Krishna Kumar.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Radhe Shyam (@radheshyamfilm)

The title created history in Indian cinema with the introduction of Metaverse, where users will be able to create their own avatars to explore the world of period drama.

Comments