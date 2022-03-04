‘Radhe Shyam’ creates history in Indian cinema

The magnum-opus ‘Radhe Shyam’ has created history with the introduction of Metaverse, where users will be able to create their own avatars to explore the world of period drama.

The trailer of the Prabhas and Pooja Hegde led ‘Radhe Shyam’ was released on social media earlier this week and was a hit.

The movie which is slated to release next Friday on March 11, has become the first-ever title to launch its trailer in metaverse. Reportedly it is the first movie in the world to ‘offer people the chance to create their own avatars’ in the metaverse.

History has been made! For the first time ever in the history of cinema, a film trailer has been launched in the metaverse. Click on the link for an enthralling experience! #RadheShyamOnMetaversehttps://t.co/J3BCANbeEf — Radhe Shyam (@RadheShyamFilm) March 3, 2022

The users will be able to explore the world of ‘Radhe Shyam’ with distinctively created characters.

The period drama which is helmed by Radha Krishna Kumar will have superlative VFX, more so towards the end of the movie, and with the same template as the theme, the makers of the title have designed the metaverse, to promote the movie digitally. The film, which is set in Europe back in the 1970s, follows the tale of a palmist who can predict a person’s fate just with a single glance of the palm. However, things become problematic when the protagonist’s prediction about himself goes wrong. 🙌Congrats to the entire #RadheShyam team on an incredible movie premier in @spatialxr! We’re honored to host all 90k+ that have joined your space for this experience! @TSeries @hegdepooja @director_radhaa @UV_Creations@RedGiantMovies_ @RadheShyamFilm

#RadheShyamOnMetaverse pic.twitter.com/IDzldinEKB — Spatial (@spatialxr) March 3, 2022 Apart from the lead duo, Sachin Khedekar, Sathyaraj, Priyadarshi Pulikonda, Bhagyashree, Murli Sharma, Kunaal Roy Kapoor, Riddhi Kumar, Sasha Chettri, and Sathyan will be seen in the film as well. Speaking of the main character, the director of ‘Radhe Shyam’ said: “The character of Vikramaditya in Radhe Shyam was inspired by the European palmist Cheiro. We developed the story by incorporating two or three real-life incidents.”

