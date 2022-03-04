Friday, March 4, 2022
‘Radhe Shyam’ creates history in Indian cinema

The magnum-opus ‘Radhe Shyam’ has created history with the introduction of Metaverse, where users will be able to create their own avatars to explore the world of period drama.

The trailer of the Prabhas and Pooja Hegde led ‘Radhe Shyam’ was released on social media earlier this week and was a hit.

The movie which is slated to release next Friday on March 11, has become the first-ever title to launch its trailer in metaverse. Reportedly it is the first movie in the world to ‘offer people the chance to create their own avatars’ in the metaverse.

The users will be able to explore the world of ‘Radhe Shyam’ with distinctively created characters.

