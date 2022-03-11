Radhe Shyam opens to mixed reviews; fans call it ‘unbearable’

The buzz around Pooja Hegde and Prabhas led ‘Radhe Shyam’ has been failing onto netizens, the film opened to mixed reviews from the audience on Friday.

The latest Pan-Indian magnum opus ‘Radhe Shyam’ which debuted to the audience on Friday, has failed to meet the expectations of cinemagoers, Twitter users have been giving all sorts of reviews to the Prabhas movie, while a number of them also drew a comparison with his mega grossing ‘Baahubali’ as well as the recent smasher ‘Pushpa’.

While some fans were knocked out by the visually-impressive grand cinematic experience of Radha Krishna Kumar directorial, others simply called it an unbearable watch. One of the reviews even said that movie makes absolutely no sense, while ‘trying to fit an unimaginable twist, and ended up being a cliche romantic tale’.

One of the users of the micro-blogging site urged the South industry filmmakers, with a short clip, to ‘stop releasing trash in the name of Pan-Indian’ movies.

Here are some of the responses from Twitterati.

#RadheShyam #OneWordReview “Unbearable” I have taken 2 saridon so far & I still have severe headache. This is the most Terrible & Boring Film in last few year, Each & Everything is bad in this film. 0*/5. Advice: Keep 2-3 Saridon tablet before watching this film. — Shiva Satyam (@AsliShiva) March 11, 2022

After watching #RadheShyam I am once again convinced that if there is anyone who can bring Indian cinema to the level of Hollywood and above its only and only #Prabhas darling The way his charisma reflects on the screen is just magnificent I am stunned Loved the film

4.75/5 pic.twitter.com/uJNw8Q8Mx2 — Adarsh (@iam_trulyAdarsh) March 11, 2022

Never Seen A Such A Iconic Movie Like #RadheShyam ♥️ 1st Half 🔥🔥🔥

2nd Half 👌🏼@director_radhaa You Present World Most Iconic Love Story Film ⭐⭐⭐⭐🌟 Sure BLOCKBUSTER ♥️ pic.twitter.com/e5pR9eGWfK — AYAAN🦁 (@BB_13AYAAN) March 11, 2022

Good Story, Bad Execution.

Production Values,DOP & Music 👍👍 Weak performances and boring screenplay.. Emotional scenes lacked the weight, few scenes worked well. Overall an Average fare for me #RadheShyam – 2.5/5 — SARKAR 🔔 (@Bhaag_Saale) March 11, 2022

#RadheShyam

Such a shit movie 😬😬😬🙂

prabhas when you don’t know hindi Don’t dub it yarr pls 🙏 😭

Same old storyline! Nothing new — SaKshi🐯 (@Pythonfamily) March 11, 2022

Average second half with a decent climax. Plus points of the movie are cinematography, BGM and songs. Not sure if new directors can handle this type of budget with a pan india star. Overall an average movie #RadheShyam — sharat (@sherry1111111) March 10, 2022

‘Radhe Shyam’ – set in Europe back in the 1970s, follows the tale of a palmist who can predict a person’s fate just with a single glance of the palm. However, things become problematic when the protagonist’s prediction about himself goes wrong.

The title created history in Indian cinema with the introduction of Metaverse, where users will be able to create their own avatars to explore the world of period drama.

