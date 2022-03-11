Friday, March 11, 2022
Radhe Shyam opens to mixed reviews; fans call it ‘unbearable’

The buzz around Pooja Hegde and Prabhas led ‘Radhe Shyam’ has been failing onto netizens, the film opened to mixed reviews from the audience on Friday.

The latest Pan-Indian magnum opus ‘Radhe Shyam’ which debuted to the audience on Friday, has failed to meet the expectations of cinemagoers, Twitter users have been giving all sorts of reviews to the Prabhas movie, while a number of them also drew a comparison with his mega grossing ‘Baahubali’ as well as the recent smasher ‘Pushpa’.

While some fans were knocked out by the visually-impressive grand cinematic experience of Radha Krishna Kumar directorial, others simply called it an unbearable watch. One of the reviews even said that movie makes absolutely no sense, while ‘trying to fit an unimaginable twist, and ended up being a cliche romantic tale’.

One of the users of the micro-blogging site urged the South industry filmmakers, with a short clip, to ‘stop releasing trash in the name of Pan-Indian’ movies.

Here are some of the responses from Twitterati.

‘Radhe Shyam’ – set in Europe back in the 1970s, follows the tale of a palmist who can predict a person’s fate just with a single glance of the palm. However, things become problematic when the protagonist’s prediction about himself goes wrong.

The title created history in Indian cinema with the introduction of Metaverse, where users will be able to create their own avatars to explore the world of period drama.

