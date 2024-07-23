Radhika Madan opens up on relations with co-star Irrfan Khan

Bollywood starlet Radhika Madan has opened up on the regrets she has for not talking much to late actor Irrfan Khan during the shooting of “Angrezi Medium”.

Released in 2020, the movie narrated the story of a relationship between a single father and his daughter. The actress portrayed the role of Khan’s daughter in ‘Angrezi Medium’.

Speaking to an Indian media outlet, Radhika Madan said that she regretted not speaking much with Khan who died in 2020 after a two-year battle with neuroendocrine tumour.

“I was recently showing the film to my friend as he had not seen it, and I kept on wondering if I will ever be able to do a film like that again. I was remembering Irrfan Sir. I was wondering why didn’t I speak to him more, and get things out of him. I was very quiet on the sets and tried to give him space,” she said.

According to Madan, she was focusing on her character and wanted to see him as her father.

“I thought I would have a lot of time with him to discuss movies, acting and craft once after the film but he was going through so much. I never spoke unless I was spoken to,” the Bollywood star said.

Read more: ‘I was his right hand…’: Irrfan Khan’s co-star recalls late actor’s role in changing his life

‘Angrezi Medium’ was released in 2020 and tells the story of a father-daughter relationship.

Irrfan Khan, who portrayed Radhika Madan’s father in the movie, tries his best to support his daughter who wishes to study abroad.

Directed by Homi Adajania, the movie also starred Dimple Kapadia, Pankaj Tripathi, Deepak Dobriyal, Ranvir Shorey and others.

It was Irrfan Khan’s last film before his death, for which he posthumously won Best Actor and Lifetime Achievement at the 66th Filmfare Awards.

Radhika Madan was recently seen in Sarfira opposite Akshay Kumar.