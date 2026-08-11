Radio apologizes after fake King Charles report

Radio Caroline has expressed regret for inadvertently broadcasting news of King Charles’s passing.

Three pre-recorded announcements stating that the monarch had died were broadcast on May 19, sparking the incident. The report aired during The Barry Marsh Show, reaching listeners nationwide that evening. According to the Office of Communications (Ofcom), two complaints were received after the report disrupted the music program.

The national anthem was played immediately following the broadcast, after which the statement was reiterated. A 16-minute period of eerie silence followed before normal broadcasting resumed. Around 30 minutes later, the host apologized to the audience and confirmed that the King Charles was still alive.

“I’ve just been informed that we played some information in error a little earlier,” remarked the host. “I didn’t hear this myself, but it is incorrect. It’s a technical issue, and of course, we apologize.”

On Monday morning, August 10, a regulator bulletin confirmed that the incident violated two provisions of the Broadcasting Code.