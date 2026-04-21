Rae Boyd made a surprise announcement about her relationship with Brooks Rosser during Disney Night yesterday.

On April 20, during Disney night, Rae Boyd took the stage and delivered shocking news about her relationship with fellow contestant Brooks Rosser. The moment caught everyone off guard, including the judges.

Rosser had no idea what was coming. After completing his Top 9 performance during Disney Night, Ryan Seacrest hinted at a surprise waiting for him. When Rae Boyd walked onto the stage, the American Idol audience erupted. She immediately gave Brooks a huge hug before the host asked the critical question, “Is there something you want to tell us, Rae?” The answer shocked fans watching at home.

Rae declared, “The princess is here to claim her prince.” Ryan then explained that Rae was calling this a “hard launch” for their relationship. Brooks looked genuinely stunned by the public confirmation of their romance, his expression capturing the raw emotion of the moment.

Rumours about Brooks and Rae circulated for weeks before the official confirmation. Fans spotted chemistry between the two Season 24 contestants and speculated about their connection. Their social media interactions and a duet performance fueled speculation that they were more than just fellow competitors.

The pair clearly had developed feelings for each other behind the scenes while competing on America’s biggest singing competition.

Rae, who was voted off the show the previous week after her Top 11 performance, made the bold decision to return for Disney Night to support Brooks and reveal their relationship to the world. Her elimination from the competition didn’t diminish her feelings for her fellow contestant, and she wanted the moment to be special and memorable.

The confirmation comes at a critical moment in Brooks‘ American Idol journey. He’s still competing for the title and was in the Top 9 during Disney Night. Public support from Rae could energise his fan base and boost viewer engagement. Ryan Seacrest congratulated both of them, noting that “you never know what comes out of American Idol,” referring to how the show can spark real connections and relationships among contestants.

American Idol has a long history of contestants finding love on and off the show, but this marks one of the most dramatic public reveals of a relationship between competitors. Brooks continues to impress judges with his vocal abilities, and now he has additional emotional motivation as he competes for the crown.

Fans are thrilled about the confirmation and are now invested in both Brooks‘ journey to potentially win American Idol and his budding romance with Rae. The couple will likely keep fans updated through social media as the season progresses toward its finale. Rae’s surprise appearance proves she’s genuinely committed to supporting Brooks, whether he advances in the competition or not.

The relationship will be under the microscope as American Idol continues to narrow down its contestants. The couple’s fans are already rallying behind them on social media, creating a powerful support system. Only time will tell if this romance will endure beyond the competition or if it was simply a beautiful moment that blossomed on the American Idol stage during the magical Disney Night episode.