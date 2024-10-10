Tennis legend Rafael Nadal announces retirement

Rafael Nadal announced on Thursday he will retire from professional tennis after the Davis Cup finals in November, ending a career in which he won 22 Grand Slam titles and Olympic singles gold.
“I am retiring from professional tennis. The reality is that it has been some difficult years, these last two especially,” Nadal said in a video on social media.
“It is obviously a difficult decision, one that has taken me some time to make. But in this life everything has a beginning and an end.”
The Davis Cup knockout phase will be played from Nov. 19-24.
Nadal’s career has been hampered by injuries and he missed the 2023 French Open and was beaten in the first round by German Alexander Zverev this year.
He won his last Roland Garros title in 2022 and left the Paris clay on a jaw-dropping 112-4 win-loss record.