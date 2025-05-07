web analytics
French official confirms Pakistan downed India’s Rafale

A senior French intelligence official told CNN that Pakistan shot down one Indian Air Force-operated Rafale jet, marking the first combat loss of the French-made warplane.

Pakistan have shot down five Indian jets, including three Rafales, in response to Indian misadventure, but Indian officials are not accepting their humiliation.

In a statement to CNN, French authorities said they are investigating whether more Rafale jets were shot down.

“French authorities were looking into whether more than one Rafale jets were shot down by Pakistan overnight,” French official told CNN.

