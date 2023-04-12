Raghav Chadha breaks silence on Parineeti Chopra wedding rumours

Indian politician Raghav Chadha finally breaks the silence on wedding rumours with Bollywood diva Parineeti Chopra.

Speaking to the Indian news agencies regarding the national party status of his political party, the AAP leader teased a ‘big celebration’ soon, and fans can only wonder if it is regarding his wedding to the actor.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

During the conversation, Chadha was asked by a reporter, “Parineeti ki khoob charcha ho rahi hai, (There is a lot of discussion about you and Parineeti).”

To which, the politician couldn’t help blushing and replied, “Aaj jashn manaiye ki Aam Aadmi Party national party bani hai. Aur kai saare jashn manane ka mauka ayega, (Let’s celebrate AAP’s national party status today. You’ll get a lot more opportunities to celebrate in future).”

When further asked to elaborate, Chadha said, “I will tell you. We will have a separate interview on that.”

It is pertinent to mention here that the ‘Ishaqzaade’ star and youngest member of Parliament, Raghav Chadha of the Aam Aadmi Party sparked dating rumours last month after being spotted together at restaurants on multiple occasions.

Is it Insta official for Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha?

While the duo are yet to come out with their relationship, earlier reports from Indian media houses suggested that the two would exchange rings on April 10. There was no official statement on the matter.

If reports are to be believed, Chadha and Chopra studied together at the London School of Economics and have been friends for a long time.

Comments