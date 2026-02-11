'Ragini MMS 3' hits major roadblock

Ekta Kapoor’s Ragini MMS3 received considerable media attention.

In a recent news, the long running horror franchise Tamannaah Bhatia’s reported involvement with Ektaa Kapoor’s Ragini MMS 3 project received attention from it’s fans.

The third installment which according to the audience, might go on hold for infinite time period. In a report from Variety, stated, that Sahir Raza who planned to direct Ragini MMS 3 has been removed from the film because of scheduling conflicts. His exit has created uncertainty around the film’s production timeline.

The report showed that Sahir Raza currently worked as the showrunner for a Netflix series. The streaming platform issued a new directive which demanded that the showrunner must be present at the shooting location every day resulting in a scheduling conflict with Ragini MMS 3.

The source further added, “This development has left Ekta Kapoor’s film temporarily stranded with no clarity on its production timeline. Although they are actively looking for a replacement director the film doesn’t seem to be starting anytime soon marking a significant hurdle for the franchise.”

The production team of the film which stars Tamannaah is currently searching for a new director but they have not announced any details about the film’s start date.

Tamannaah has multiple upcoming projects despite the ongoing uncertainty about Ragini MMS 3. She will appear next in O’ Romeo which stars Shahid Kapoor and she plays an important role in the film. The action thriller directed by Vishal Bhardwaj will launch its first shows on February 13.

Tamannaah will appear in V. Shantaram which features Siddhant Chaturvedi as her co-star. She portrays Jayashree who was a famous actress and the second wife of a renowned director in the film. The actress stars in Vvan which features Sidharth Malhotra as her co-star.

The film that took place in central India’s forest environment uses Hindu mythological traditions as its basis for storytelling and will be released this year.

Tamannaah will appear with John Abraham in Rohit Shetty’s upcoming biographical action film which will show her as Preeti Maria the wife of former Mumbai Police Commissioner Rakesh Maria. She will play the co-lead role in Purushan which features Vishal in the Tamil film production.