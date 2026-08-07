Rahane joins European T20 league after call from Waugh

India’s Ajinkya Rahane said on Friday he will play in the inaugural European T20 Premier League starting this month, thanks to a phone call from Australian cricket great Steve Waugh.

Rahane, 38, retired from international cricket last week, bringing the curtain down on a career highlighted by his inspirational leadership during India’s 2020-21 Test series triumph in Australia.

But just minutes after he announced his retirement, Rahane said Waugh convinced him to sign up for ETPL franchise Amsterdam Flames, which he co-owns with field hockey player Jamie Dwyer and businessman Tim Thomas.

“The moment I took the call of retirement, I think within five minutes, Steve Waugh called me and he said, ‘Are you interested in playing for me?’,” Rahane said in an interview with AFP.

“I’ve watched him since my younger days. We’ve been in touch for many years now. I said, ‘I was in a different mindset because I just announced my retirement’.”

Rahane decided to take the plunge after discussing the offer with his family.

“That day I spoke to my family. I still wanted to play cricket, so I thought, let’s take this opportunity. Let’s probably create that impact globally,” he said.

Rahane played 85 Tests, 90 one-day internationals and 20 T20 internationals for India, but fell out of favour after a dip in form and made his last international appearance in 2023.

His defining moment came during India’s 2020-21 tour of Australia, when regular captain Virat Kohli returned home after the opening Test for the birth of his child.

‘Leadership lessons’

Rahane stepped in to lead a depleted side after a heavy defeat in the first Test and guided India to victories in Melbourne and Brisbane, securing a memorable 2-1 series win.

The third Test in Sydney ended in a draw.

The soft-spoken middle-order batsman said the tour reinforced lessons about leadership and teamwork.

“I think that series was very special,” Rahane said. “That series taught us a lot. It’s always about the team. It’s never about the individual.

“When you become a captain, the responsibility changes. But the mindset of a leader, for me, was always there. There were many leadership lessons in that series.”

Rahane has captained teams across international, domestic and franchise cricket, including Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy and several Indian Premier League sides, most recently Kolkata Knight Riders.

He said he preferred to trust his instincts and bring his “own style” of leadership.

“I always tried to be myself, rather than copying anyone or taking something from different captains. I always tried to back my instinct, back my own style.”

While Rahane hopes to move into coaching and mentoring after his playing days are over, he said the ETPL offered an opportunity to help develop emerging talent in Europe.

Led by Mitchell Marsh, the Amsterdam Flames are one of six ETPL franchises, along with teams based in Dublin, Belfast, Edinburgh, Glasgow and Rotterdam.

The tournament will feature 32 matches between August 26 and September 20.