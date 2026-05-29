Rahat Fateh Ali Khan gets big relief in property dispute case

LAHORE: In an inherited property dispute, the Lahore High Court (LHC) has granted world-famous Pakistani singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan significant relief, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to the news source, the musician had filed an appeal at the LHC against the Sessions Court’s dismissal of his petition regarding the inherited property issue, which was heard on Friday.

During the appeal hearing, LHC Justice Muhammad Sajid Mehmood Sethi ruled that the Additional Sessions Judge’s decision was unlawful and mandated that the property dispute be resolved within two months.

The Court stated that the application should be decided on its merits rather than on technicalities, noting that the previous ruling regarding the non-payment of fees did not comply with the standards of justice.

The court also ordered all parties to appear before the appropriate court on June 2.

Pertinently, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan’s initial application regarding court fees in the inherited property matter had been denied by the Additional Sessions Judge in Faisalabad.

Earlier this year, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan delighted fans as he shared a sweet behind-the-scenes glimpse of his meeting with Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt.

The renowned Pakistani singer took to his Instagram account over the weekend to share a video of his encounter with the Sanju actor.

In the video, the two legendary figures was seen engaging in meaningful conversation, and enjoying each other’s company.