Rahat Fateh Ali Khan meets Bollywood icon Sanjay Dutt in sweet clip

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan delighted fans as he shared a sweet behind-the-scenes glimpse of his meeting with Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt.

The renowned Pakistani singer took to his Instagram account over the weekend to share a video of his encounter with the Sanju actor.

In the video, the two legendary figures could be seen engaging in meaningful conversation, and enjoying each other’s company.

“A memorable meeting between two legends — Ustad Rahat Fateh Ali Khan Sahab and Bollywood icon Sanjay Dutt,” Rahat Fateh Ali Khan wrote along the clip – set to his hit song Afreen Afreen.

He further added, “Had a wonderful time together with meaningful discussion, shared experiences, and mutual respect. Truly a pleasure to witness such great energy and positivity in one frame.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ustad Rahat Fateh Ali Khan (@officialrfakworld)

The post quickly drew fans’ attention, with followers flooding the comment section to gush over the legendary duo.

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan is celebrated for his soulful performances, and while Sanjay Dutt is a renowned actor of Bollywood, who have appeared in several Indian films.

Earlier to this, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan shared a glimpse into his live performance with son Shahzaman Ali Khan.

“Ustad Rahat Fateh Ali Khan live with Shahzaman Ali Khan – a night of soulful music and timeless vibes,” he wrote along the clip.