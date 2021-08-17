Rahat Fateh Ali Khan pays tribute to Nusrat Fateh on death anniversary

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan paid a heartwarming tribute to his uncle Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan on his 24th death anniversary on Monday.

The Tum Jo Aaye singer took to Instagram early on Monday, Aug. 16, to share a picture of himself next to a portrait of the Shahenshah-e-Qawwali (King of Qawwali). The picture also featured special text that read, “There can only be one Nusrat, my mentor, my teacher and my ustad.”

Rahat Fateh also penned a simple yet touching tribute in the caption, which said, “Always in our hearts Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan. The legend.”

Hailing from a Patiala gharana, Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan carried forward his family’s 600-year-old Qawwali tradition and introduced it to international audiences. He died on August 16, 1997, but is still alive in the hearts of music lovers.

He received recognition for his exceptional work in the form of numerous accolades; apart from being a Grammy nominee, he received UNESCO Music Prize and the ‘Legends’ award at the UK Asian Music Awards in 2005.

Known as Shahanshah-e-Qawwali (King of Qawwali), his most popular numbers include Afreen Afreen, Mere Rashke Qamar, Mera Piya Ghar Aaya, Ye Jo Halka Halka Suroor Hai and Sanu Ik Pal Chain Na Aave.