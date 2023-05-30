28.9 C
Wednesday, May 31, 2023
Rahat Fateh Ali’s son hailed for his Nusrat Fateh-like voice

Web Desk
By Web Desk
Singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan’s son Shah Zaman is taking the music world by storm as his voice is reminding netizens of his grand uncle and legendary qawwal Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan.

A video of Shah Zaman Ali Khan singing Nusrat’s iconic melody “Kinna Sona Tenu Rab Ne Banaya” in the United States went viral on Twitter. 

It won music lovers’ hearts. They said his voice resembles that of Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan. Here is what netizens had to say.

It is pertinent to mention that Shah Zaman Ali Khan has made a name in the Pakistani, American and Indian music industry.

He reportedly sang at the 28th birthday celebration of the youngest son of industrialists Mukesh and Nita Ambani Anant Ambani.

The singer thanked his father for helping him reach his height on Instagram.

“What a great dad he is! Lets me occupy his seat as he takes mine. Knowing that I still have to earn this seat, but still, how willingly he wants to see me on this seat. How blessed I am to have a father and an Ustad like my dad,” he wrote.

