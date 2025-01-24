‘Rahguzar’: OGRA, FBR launch mobile app to help consumers locate fuel stations

Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA), Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and Oil Companies Advisory Council (OCAC) have launched ‘Rahguzar’ mobile app in order to help consumers locate fuel stations.

The ‘Rahguzar’ mobile app will enable consumers to identify legal fuel stations and outlets across Pakistan using Geographic Information System technology.

The launch of the latest mobile application is a major step in the digitalization of Pakistan’s oil supply chain. The launch ceremony of the app was held at OGRA’s head office in Islamabad.

The ‘Rahguzar’ app will provide a platform for consumers, district governments and law enforcement agencies to identify illegal shops or “box stations”.

Furthermore, Pakistani consumers will be able to use the app to identify illegal outlets, overcharging, or quality-related concerns, ensure transparency and holders will be able to use it to register complaints related to empowerment.

Chairman OGRA said that this journey began with the talks between OGRA and FBR in August 2024.

Chairman OGRA further said that the launch of ‘Rahguzar’ is the first phase of a broader track and trace system aimed at promoting accountability, preventing illegal activities and enhancing the integrity of the oil industry, Chairman OGRA said.

The OGRA Chairman said this initiative will act as a game changer in addressing the challenges posed by illegal petrol pumps and corruption.

