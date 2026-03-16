Rahim Yar Khan roof collapse claims lives of eight BISP beneficiaries

RAHIM YAR KHAN: The roof collapse of a shop in Rahim Yar Khan claimed lives of eight women, citing the district administration ARY News reported on Monday.

A spokesman of the district administration has said that 57 women have been injured in the deadly incident.

The roof fall incident took place at Chak 123-P Union Council 114, district administration spokesman said.

“The women were gathered at the place to receive the handouts of the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP),” district official said.

“The rooftop of the retail shop was dilapidated and collapsed over the women gathered at the place,” Deputy Commissioner RYK Zaheer Anwar said.

“There were more than 200 women present at the place,” he added.

“An emergency has been declared at Shaikh Zayed Hospital and medical attendance being provided to the injured, some of them have been in a precarious condition,” district official said.