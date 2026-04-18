 Rahima Bibi: Wife of terror facilitator reveals BLF's ‘dirty tactics’

The wife of an alleged facilitator of an outlawed militant group, the Balochistan Liberation Front (BLF), Rahima Bibi has made an important revelation about the terrorists’ network and its hideouts in Afghanistan.

In a video statement to security officials, Rahima Bibi, the wife of Manzoor Ahmad, an alleged facilitator of a woman suicide bomber of BLF, said that her husband had brought an unidentified woman to their home in Dalbandin in Balochistan, on 11 November 2025 at 4 PM and introduced her only as a “traveller”.

She stated that after a one-night stay, her husband Manzoor Ahmad took the woman away in a car and did not return home for two to three days.

“Upon his return, he told me that he left the woman in Afghanistan with her relatives,” she added.

Rahima Bibi further stated that after her husband returned home in Dalbandin, a suicide attack was carried out at the FC headquarters in Nokundi on November 30, 2025.

She said that her husband showed her a picture of a woman suicide bomber involved in the attack.

“I was shocked when I saw the picture because she was ‘Zareena,’ the same woman who had stayed in our home. To stay in contact with her, my husband used my mobile phone,” she revealed.

According to her account, following the incident, Ahmad fled to Afghanistan. Raheema Bibi claims that he urged her to join him there, but she and her brother, Zubair, were arrested before they could leave.

She also told authorities that her husband has since distanced himself from her, leaving her without support.

Security officials say the case highlights how militant groups exploit ordinary families to facilitate attacks, often abandoning them afterwards.