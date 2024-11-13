Afghanistan’s Rahmanullah Gurbaz breaks Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar’s record to achieve THIS feat

web analytics
Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Afghanistan’s star wicketkeeper-batsman made history on Monday by becoming the second-youngest player to reach eight ODI hundreds.

Gurbaz achieved the milestone of surpassing Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar and Babar Azam to become the second-youngest player to reach eight ODI centuries during the game against Bangladesh in Sharjah, UAE.

Afghanistan defeated Bangladesh by 5 wickets thanks in large part to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, who scored 101 runs off 120 balls.

It was Rahmanullah Gurbaz’s third ODI century of the year and eighth overall and helped the dashing right-hander move further ahead on the list for most ODI hundreds of any player from Afghanistan.

At the age of 22 years and 357 days, Gurbaz achieved his eighth ODI century, pushing Sachin Tendulkar out of second place. Quinton de Kock of South Africa continues to hold the top rank, who had reached the landmark at the age of 22 years and 312 days.

Further in the list comes Virat Kohli on the 3rd position. He achieved the milestone at the age of 23 years and 27 days while Pakistan star batter Babar Azam did so at the age of 23 years and 280 days.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz is also the Afghanistan batter with the most centuries scored in one-day cricket. He is followed by Mohammad Shahzad, who stands on 6 centuries

Ahead of the Champions Trophy event next year scheduled for February and March in Pakistan, Afghanistan will travel to Zimbabwe for a multi-format tour that includes three T20Is, three ODIs, and two Test matches in Bulawayo.

