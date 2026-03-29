Rahul Arunoday Banerjee: Tollywood actor dies during filming

The Bengali cinema industry is in shock following the drowning of well-known actor Rahul Arunoday Banerjee on Sunday, March 29, 2026. The tragic incident occurred while the 43-year-old was filming near Talsari beach, close to Digha.

During a television shoot at Talsari, the actor reportedly entered the ocean and was swept away. After being submerged for a significant amount of time, he was eventually retrieved by crew members and rushed to Digha Hospital, where physicians pronounced him dead. Preliminary reports confirm the cause of death as drowning.

His co-star, Bhaskar Banerjee, who plays his uncle in the current serial, shared that the entire team had been at the beach for the shoot. “It is a tragic incident,” Bhaskar told reporters, visibly shaken. He clarified that the morning filming had concluded and the team had taken a lunch break. Rahul had mentioned he would finish a few remaining shots, but when he did not return, the crew began a search of the shoreline, leading to the devastating discovery.

“The incident took place after pack-up, but we still do not know exactly how it happened,” Bhaskar added. Witnesses characterized the actor as being in good health prior to the accident, adding an element of shock to the tragedy.

Rahul Arunoday Banerjee’s personal life was closely followed by fans. After their on-screen chemistry in Chirodini Tumi Je Amar blossomed into a real-life romance, Rahul married co-star Priyanka Sarkar in 2010. They welcomed their son, Shohoj Banerjee, in 2013. Although the couple separated in 2017, they famously reconciled in 2023 to provide a stable home for their son.

As news of his sudden passing spread, the film industry expressed profound grief. Social media has been flooded with tributes from actors, directors, and fans who admired his commitment to the craft and his kind demeanour.

Following the tragedy, production for the television serial Bhole Baba Par Karega has been placed on hold. Rahul’s body of work and his reputation for bringing authenticity to every role remain a significant contribution to the legacy of Bengali cinema.