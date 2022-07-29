Rai Manzoor Nasir appointed DG Anti-Corruption Punjab

LAHORE: The provincial government has appointed Rai Manzoor Nasir as Director-General (DG) Anti-Corruption Punjab, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to details, former DG Anti-Corruption Punjab Rana Abdul Jabbar was relieved of his duties and was asked to report to the Centre.

Rana Abdul Jabbar is one of the accused in the Model Town tragedy case, while Rai Manzoor Nasir was previously working as Secretary of Special Education.

Read More: CCPO Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana removed

In a statement, the newly-appointed DG Anti-Corruption Punjab warned the staff of strict action if found involved in illegal activities.

Sources told ARY News that Rana Abdul Jabbar was a relative of Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and was tasked to lodge cases against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders.

Sources also said that many corruption cases against PTI leaders, including former chief minister Punjab Usman Buzdar and Farhat Shahzadi alias Farah Gogi, a close friend of the ex-first lady Bushra Bibi, were lodged as Abdul Jabbar had taken charge as DG anti-corruption.

Comments