Ileana D’Cruz replaced with THIS actress for ‘Raid 2’

Bollywood actress Vaani Kapoor has replaced Ileana D’Cruz as the female lead in the sequel of the 2018 film ‘Raid‘ titled ‘Raid 2‘.

‘Raid‘, which was based on true events, saw Ajay Devgn playing the Indian Revenue Services (IRS) officer Amit Patnaik and Ileana D’Cruz essaying his wife Malini.

He and his team raid the residence of Rameshwar “Rajaji” Singh a.k.a. “Tauji” (Saurabh Shukla), an influential man, in Lucknow after receiving a tip-off regarding money laundering.

Ajay Devgn and Saurabh Shukla are returning in the sequel but Ileana D’Cruz stepped away from the project to focus on her private life. Vaani Kapoor is playing the lead in the sequel.

‘Raid 2‘ will be filmed in Mumbai, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan cities. The producers claimed that the sequel to have “more intensity with double the drama and suspense.”

It was also stated that the second part will celebrate “unsung heroes of the Income Tax Department. “

Rajkumar Gupta returns to direct the sequel, which is co-produced by Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak, and Krishan Kumar.

‘Raid 2‘, touted to be one of the most awaited sequels, is expected to be released in theatres on November 15, 2024.