Raiding police party made hostage, tortured in Khairpur

KHAIRPUR: Dacoits on Thursday made the raiding police party hostage for three hours in Sindh’s district of Khairpur, ARY News reported.

As per details, the police party of Khairpur’s Economic Zone raided Chaddar Goth and arrested a dacoit namely Muhammad Narejo. The accomplices of the arrested dacoits attacked the policemen, while some cops were able to shift Narejo to the police station during the ambush.

SHO Abdul Khaliq Meerani and other policemen were made hostage by the police, who were viciously tortured. They were released after three hours.

The injured policemen have been shifted to the hospital, while the case of the attack has been registered against more than 10 people.

In a separate incident of similar in nature, a police party was made hostage and tortured after it carried out a raid in Bhatta Kohar area of Lahore, last year.

According to details, a police party from Defence Area-B police station carried out a raid at a dera [meeting place] to nab culprits identified as Yasin Pathan and Aqib.

As the police team reached the place, it was surrounded by over a dozen armed men, who then forced them along with the police mobile van to enter the meeting place.

The police personnel were then tortured from the armed men, who also damaged the police van.