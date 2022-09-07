Railway employees announce strike over non-payment of salaries

The Clerical Staff Association Pakistan Railways has called for a strike amid delay in salary payment by the department, train operations has been suspended for 13 day due the ongoing floods in the country, ARY News reported.

According to details, Pakistan Railways has suffered billions in losses and infrastructural damage due to ongoing floods in the country. The train operation has been suspended for 13 days due to the calamity.

Consequently, the department has not paid salaries to any of its employees from the Karachi division for the month of August. Employees also staged a protest outside the Divisional Accounts Offices after the delay in salary payments.

The Clerk Staff Association Pakistan Railways has announced a strike over the non-payment of salaries tomorrow.

Earlier on September 4, the Pakistan Railways (PR) announced that it will receive first batch of 230 high-speed new passenger coaches from China in December. The coaches will have the capacity to run at the train’s speed of 160 kilometers per hour.

According to reports, the Chinese company has signed a contract with Pakistan to supply state-of-the-art, luxurious and comfortable coaches to revitalize long-distance passenger services.

The PR spokesperson said that passenger coaches will include 80 compartments each for economy and air-conditioned class, 30 parlor cars, and 20 vans each for luggage and brake.

Two hundred freight vans will be imported, while 620 of such bogies will be prepared at the factory, he added.

