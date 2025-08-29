Railway line detonated to divert floodwaters in Jhang

JHANG: In a decisive move to safeguard Jhang city from disastrous flooding, authorities have exploded three critical points of a railway line, ARY News reported.



The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) confirmed that the railway line explosion was executed to crack the railway infrastructure, aiming to redirect floodwaters away from populated and residential areas.

According to NDMA authorities, the railway line was detonated at the Rawaz Bridge, which helped divert a surge of approximately 150,000 cusecs of floodwaters.

Before the railway line explosion, the flow of flood at Jhang Bridge had surged to a dangerous level of 496,000 cusecs.

The reports have indicated that because of this rapid operation, over 30 villages have been protected from floods.

Besides this explosion on the railway, someone deliberately broke the protective barrier of the Chenab River near Jhang to reduce pressure on the Trimmu Headworks.

Earlier, a similar railway line explosion occurred at Head Qadirabad, where floodwaters had surged at the dangerous levels of 935,000 cusecs, which was above the general level of 800,000 cusecs.

Pakistan Army and local administration carried out the operation, in which exact detonators were deployed to create relief for the area.

Rescue teams evacuated residents in affected areas, and they are on high alert across Faisalabad, Chiniot, and Jhang districts.

At the same time, water from the Chenab River has flooded parts of the Jhang–Chiniot road, causing further evacuations.

Read More: Floodwaters from Ravi inundate Lahore localities, displaced families take shelter on Motorway

Earlier, A flood wave from the River Ravi inundated Lahore localities.

As per details, the floodwaters from Ravi River entered nearby settlements, submerging several areas of Lahore, including Badru Pind, Talluq Pura, Mehna Wal, Chuhng, and Theme Park.

Flood-affected residents have moved with their belongings and families to the Lahore–Islamabad Motorway for shelter and safety.