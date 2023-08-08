Railway Minister reveals reasons behind Hazara Express accident

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique has revealed the reasons behind the Hazara Express incident, ARY News reported.

As per details, the railway minister stated that there were two reasons behind the Hazara Express incident.

He said that a section of the railway track was damaged and two wheels of the engine were also jammed which resulted in the horrific Hazara Express accident. The problem in a rail top was the second reason of the accident.

Saad Rafique refuted the rumors regarding a piece of wood used in the track. He said there is no truth in the news regarding a wooden patch on the railway track.

Furthermore, He said that six railway officers are dismissed and an investigation is also being carried out.

Horrible train accident

At least 30 people were dead and over 100 sustained injuries when 10 bogies of Hazara Express traveling from Karachi to Rawalpindi derailed near Nawab Shah.

Railway officials reported that the tragic incident occurred near Sahara Railway Station, located between Shahzadpur and Nawabshah when the Hazara Express was en route from Karachi.

The derailment resulted in 10 bogies veering off the tracks, leading to chaos and injuries among the passengers on board.

The injured and bodies were transferred to People Medical University (PMU) Hospital in Nawabshah.