Railway police returns bag carrying cash to its owner

KARACHI: The railway police has returned a lost bag carrying cash and other precious valuable to its owner in Karachi, ARY News reported.

The passenger named Abdul Jabbar forgot to take his when he was exiting from Greenline train in Karachi from Islamabad.

The railway police returned the bag which was carrying Rs 90,000, an expensive mobile phone and other precious valuables.

Earlier, railways police claimed to have apprehended four suspects for carrying counterfeit Pakistan currency notes worth Rs9.4 million in a Lahore-bound Karachi train.

According to Railways police, the suspects were travelling in Lahore-bound Shah Hussain Express when the police on getting suspicious of their activity, examined their baggage.

“During a search, the police found a chemical used in making counterfeit currency notes,” they said adding that fake currency notes worth over Rs9.4 million were also recovered from their possession.

The police said that a case has been registered against the four suspects and more revelations are expected to emerge as authorities investigate the suspects.