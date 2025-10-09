Railway worker killed in bomb blast on tracks in Balochistan

DERA MURAD JAMALI: A worker of Pakistan Railways was killed in a bomb blast near a railway crossing in Dera Murad Jamali, in the Nasirabad district of Balochistan, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The explosion occurred near the Pat Feeder Canal bridge, shortly after the pilot engine of the Jaffar Express had crossed the railway track. Fortunately, the train and pilot engine narrowly escaped the damage, and a major tragedy was averted. However, the blast damaged the railway track, claiming the life of a worker.

According to police, miscreants attempted to target the Jaffar Express. Following the incident, Jaffar Express was halted at Dera Allah Yar railway station in Jaffarabad district, while several other trains were temporarily stopped at nearby stations as a precaution.

The deceased was identified as Imdad Hussain Khokhar, who was on duty at the time of the explosion. CCTV footage reportedly shows him inspecting a suspicious object on the track when the blast occurred.

Security forces quickly cordoned off the area, and an investigation has been launched. SSP Ghulam Sarwar confirmed that law enforcement agencies are probing all aspects of the incident.