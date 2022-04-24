Railways announce 30 per cent discount in train fares on Eid

LAHORE: Pakistan Railways has announced a 30 per cent discount in train fares during three holidays of Eidul Fitr, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The Eidul Fitr is expected to fall on May 02 or 03.

Fares of Thal Express have also been slashed, which has been recently resumed in collaboration with the private sector. This passenger train running from Rawalpindi to Multan.

Pakistan Railways has also announced 40 per cent reduction in fares of Sir Syed Express on Eid. The train runs from Karachi to Rawalpindi.

The Railways has announced that the cut in fares has been announced as per routine on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

