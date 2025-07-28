Railways deny sabotage in Jacobabad train mishap

JACOBABAD: Pakistan Railways on Monday said that no evidence of any sabotage found in the Jacobabad train mishap.

Three coaches of the Jaffer Express were derailed on Monday morning near Jacobabad.

“People considered the incident as sabotage when the coaches derailed with loud bang causing harassment and fear in the area,” railways spokesman said.

Spokesman said that the officials have said that the incident has been caused by a technical fault.

“A terrorist group declared the incident an attack and accepted its responsibility,” railway official said. “Such claims should not be given serious heed,” spokesman said.

“It is necessary to point out the elements extending support to them,” railway official said.

It is to be mentioned here that an explosion occurred on the railway track near Jacobabad on Monday morning, causing derailment of three bogies of the train.

Railway sources said that the incident took place between Sultan Kot and Jacobabad in the morning, causing derailment of three bogies of the Peshawar-bound Jaffer Express. However, no casualties reported in the incident.