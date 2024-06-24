Railways police return lost bag to owner

SUKKUR: The Railways Police Sukkur Division returned a bag worth hundreds of thousands of rupees to its owner, ARY News reported.

A passenger left his luggage, containing seven mobile phones including two iPhones, one tablet, cash, and two ATM cards, behind at the Mirpur Mathelo Railway Station.

Constable Riyaz Ahmed, who was deployed at the station, found the bag and set a great example of honesty, safely depositing the luggage with the Railway Police. Later, the bag was handed over to the owner.

The passenger was overjoyed to be reunited with his luggage and thanked the Railway Police for their honesty and diligence.

Earlier in a similar happening, the Pakistan Railways police returned a lost bag full of jewellery and other valuables to its owner in Karachi.

As per details, an abandoned bag containing jewellery and a ladies’ purse was found at Karachi Cantt Station. The bag was safely deposited in the Railway Police Karachi Division.

The Pakistan Railways police officials said a passenger had left the bag. They said that the bag full of jewellery has been handed over to the owner.

The Pakistan Railways police said that the passenger thanked the department for ‘setting’ an example of honesty and fulfilling the responsibility.