Railways police return lost jewellery bag to owner

KARACHI: The Pakistan Railways police returned a lost bag full of jewellery and other valuables to its owner in Karachi.

As per details, an abandoned bag containing jewellery and a ladies’ purse was found at Karachi Cantt Station. The bag was safely deposited in the Railway Police Karachi Division.

The Pakistan Railways police officials said a passenger had left the bag. They said that the bag full of jewellery has been handed over to the owner.

The Pakistan Railways police said that the passenger thanked the department for ‘setting’ an example of honesty and fulfilling the responsibility.

Read More: Railway police returns bag carrying cash to its owner

Earlier in a similar sort of incident, the railway police returned a lost bag carrying cash and other precious valuables to its owner in Karachi in May 2023.

A passenger named Abdul Jabbar forgot his bag while coming to Karachi from Islamabad via Greenline train.

The railway police returned the bag which carried Rs 90,000, an expensive mobile phone, and other precious valuables.

