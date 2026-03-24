Karachi to brace for rain, thunderstorms, strong winds

The Meteorological Department has forecast a spell of rain in Karachi and other parts of Sindh between 25 March 2026, Wednesday and 29 March 2026, Sunday, driven by a new weather system entering the region from the west.

According to a deputy director of the Meteorological Department, Anjum Nazeer, a system of western winds is likely to enter southern Balochistan today, Tuesday night, bringing rain-bearing conditions that could affect various areas of Sindh between 25 and 29 March.

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Light rain or drizzle is expected in parts of Karachi on 25 March, while heavier rainfall is predicted at multiple locations across the city on 26 March.

The Deputy Director Met department say the rain may be accompanied by thunder, lightning and strong winds. A temporary interval in rainfall is expected on 27 March, followed by another spell of rain on 28 and 29 March. In some areas, gusty winds and thunderstorms may also occur.

The Met office has advised residents to avoid unnecessary travel during periods of adverse weather.