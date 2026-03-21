Rain batters Karachi on Eid-ul-Fitr, disrupts prayers

Eid prayers arrangements were disrupted in Karachi as several parts of the port city received rain accompanied by thunder and lightning on the first day of Eid-ul-Fitr.

Downpours have been reported in Malir, Shah Faisal, Gulshan-e-Iqbal and Gulistan-e-Johar, while strong winds and rain have also been recorded in Scheme 33, Safoora Chowrangi, Sohrab Goth and surrounding areas.

Rain was also reported in North Nazimabad, Federal B Area, North Karachi and Buffer Zone, as well as Guru Mandir, Lasbela, Liaquatabad, Nazimabad and nearby localities.

Coastal areas, including Sea View and Clifton, have also experienced rainfall.

Due to the rain, authorities in several locations have decided to hold Eid al-Fitr congregations inside mosques instead of open grounds.

Heavy rain has disrupted arrangements for Eid prayers in open spaces, with water accumulating in Eidgahs, grounds and parks across the city.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast thunderstorms in the metropolis today.

Heat intensity is likely to decrease due to rain, said the Met Office, adding that the maximum temperature is likely to reach 31 degrees Celsius.

“Rain will continue intermittently until tonight,” noted the PMD.

Meanwhile, skies are likely to remain cloudy on the second and third days of Eid-ul-Fitr.