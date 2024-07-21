Rain brings much needed relief to heatwave hit Karachi

KARACHI: Several areas of the city received medium or light rainfall on Sunday afternoon, ARY News reported.

Karachi’s Scheme-33, Safoora Chowrangi, Korangi, Landhi, Shah Faisal Colony, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Gulshan-e-Iqbal and Quaidabad received heavy rainfall.

Shara-e-Faisal, Airport, Malir, Baldia Town, Shershah, Hub River Road and Old City area SITE Area, Metroville, Manghopir and adjoining areas also received rainfall.

It was drizzled at North Karachi, Surjani Town and Clifton.

Rainwater gathered at Shara-e-Faisal, Hassan Square, Malir Halt and Star Gate near old airport.

The Met Office earlier forecast rainfall in Karachi and other coastal areas of Sindh on Sunday.

Various areas of Karachi could receive light or heavy rainfall in afternoon or evening today, according to the weather report.

Yesterday’s rain, failed to break the hot spell that city has been facing for the past many days as the Met Office forecast hot and humid weather today with chances of isolated thunderstorms/light rain with maximum temperature likely to range between 36-38 degrees Celsius.

Lahore received light rainfall this morning bringing temperatures down.

Lahore’s Model Town, Faisal Town, Gulbarg and Akbar Chowk received light rain or drizzle.