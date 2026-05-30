Rain brings relief from hot weather in Lahore, other Punjab areas

LAHORE: Rainfall in Lahore and some other areas of Punjab brings mercury down and relief from the scorching hot weather, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Lahore received heavy rainfall with hails in some areas, as Nishtar Town of the city received maximum 48mm rain.

More than 100 feeders tripped in the city resulting in outages in different areas of the city.

Rain also lashed Narowal and Kasur, while Gujrat and adjoining areas received rain with thunderstorm with hails in some areas.

A storm and dusty winds also reported in Chiniot and surrounding areas.

Mirpur and Kotli in Azad Kashmir also received rainfall which turned the weather pleasant.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Sharif earlier directed the concerned departments to remain on high alert ahead of the rainfall emphasizing the need of swift action to protect lives and property amid forecast of heavy rainfall.

Chairing a review of preparedness measures, the chief minister ordered strict supervision and continuous monitoring of Water and Sanitation (WASA) operations to ensure the immediate drainage of rainwater in urban areas. She stressed that efficient response mechanisms must be in place to minimize disruptions and prevent water accumulation on roads and streets.

She also instructed provincial authorities to closely monitor stormwater drains and canals throughout Punjab.