PESHAWAR, July 20: At least six people were killed and two others injured in rain and flash flood-related incidents across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the past 24 hours, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) said on Monday, ARY News reported.

According to the PDMA, the deceased included three men and three children, while the injured were a woman and a child.

The authority said three houses were damaged in the incidents, with one completely destroyed and two suffering partial damage.

Rain-related accidents were reported in the districts of Khyber, Mardan, Mansehra and Kurram.

PDMA Director General has directed the administrations of the affected districts to ensure the immediate provision of relief assistance to the affected families.

The authority added that water levels and flow in all rivers and streams across the province remain within normal limits despite the recent rainfall.

Earlier, the Flood Forecasting Division (FFD) issued a high flood alert in Chenab and Jhelum rivers after heavy rainfall in India and Kashmir.

The FFD has apprehended high flood in Chenab at Maralla Headworks amid likely heavy rainfall from July 20-24. Meanwhile, high flood also expected in Jhelum river at the Mangla Dam site.

“The high flood is also likely in Kabul River and adjacent nullahs,” flood forecasting division said.

The FFD has also predicted flooding in in key drains adjoining to Jhelum and Chenab rivers

Flash flooding is also expected in local streams and nullahs of Kashmir, Murree and Galliyat, northeastern Punjab, Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan, hill torrents of Dera Ghazi Khan and the northeastern parts of Balochistan during the wet spell.

Heavy rains may cause Urban flooding in Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sialkot, Multan and Faisalabad during 20th to 23th July.